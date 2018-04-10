Comtech Telecommunications’ (NASDAQ:CMTL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Noble Financial restated an average rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on Comtech Telecommunications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,079. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $701.75, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,474.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $101,165.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,697.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 182.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/comtech-telecomm-cmtl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.