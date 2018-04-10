Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We don’t see a read-through from today’s news to the ultimate outcome of the IPR challenge. Based on how Concert has defended its patents historically and the impressive track record on IP protection front, we think it is likely they can win this challenge. PTAB Proceedings. In April 2017, Incyte filed an Inter Partes Review Petition (IPR) against Concert seeking to invalidate Concert’s U.S. Patent No. 9,249,149. Following this, in October 2017, the PTAB denied Incyte’s petition to institute the IPR. Today, the PTAB is granting Incyte’s motion for reconsideration. Oral arguments between the parties will be made in December followed by a PTAB decision, expected in April 2019. PLEASE REFER TO PAGE 3 OF THIS REPORT FOR IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE AND ANALYST CERTIFICATION INFORMATION. Mizuho Securities USA LLC does and seeks to do business with companies covered in its research reports.””

CNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS set a $34.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 203,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,114. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $441.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 66.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $597,857.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $2,688,563 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 368,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/concert-pharmaceuticals-cnce-buy-rating-reiterated-at-mizuho.html.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.