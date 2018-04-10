ConocoPhillips (COP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 46.2327109982382 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. 11,158,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $69,605.49, a PE ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

