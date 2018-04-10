Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,864. The firm has a market cap of $24,384.79, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase set a $78.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

