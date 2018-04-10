Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/consolidated-tomoka-land-co-cto-position-reduced-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.