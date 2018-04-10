Consolidated Water (CWCO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Water earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4242182132396 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,556. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

