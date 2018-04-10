Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 602,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

MCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,107. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.19.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 3,009.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 849,786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 193.9% in the third quarter. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA now owns 306,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 202,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 202,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the period.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

