Critical Analysis: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Its Competitors

Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Advantest to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.37 billion $132.06 million 31.75 Advantest Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 24.33

Advantest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Advantest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15% Advantest Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest Competitors 1420 5529 10671 595 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Advantest’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Advantest peers beat Advantest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

