Reviewing Aggreko (ARGKF) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Aggreko (OTCMKTS: ARGKF) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ardagh Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Aggreko does not pay a dividend. Ardagh Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group 0.78% -31.99% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aggreko and Ardagh Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardagh Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Ardagh Group has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Ardagh Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Group is more favorable than Aggreko.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aggreko and Ardagh Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $2.05 billion 1.31 $169.41 million $0.84 12.54 Ardagh Group $8.63 billion 0.04 $61.03 million $1.84 10.18

Aggreko has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardagh Group. Ardagh Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aggreko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardagh Group beats Aggreko on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial. The Industrial business operates in emerging markets to develop solutions and then rent its equipment for the customers to operate themselves. The Utility business also serves emerging markets, acting as a power provider, installing and operating modular, mobile power plants. The Rental Solutions segment is a transactional business that offers power adjacencies, such as heating, cooling, oil-free air and load-banks. The Company focuses on a range of sectors, including petrochemicals, oil and gas, events, utilities, manufacturing, services, construction, mining and shipping.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends. The company also offers proprietary and non-proprietary glass containers for various end-use categories, primarily food and beverage. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering, and mold manufacturing and repair activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

