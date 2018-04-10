Head-To-Head Contrast: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) vs. Sonoco (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Sonoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sonoco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoco and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco 3.48% 16.63% 6.40% Apogee Enterprises 6.24% 17.99% 9.73%

Dividends

Sonoco pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sonoco pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sonoco has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Sonoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sonoco has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonoco and Apogee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco 0 5 2 0 2.29 Apogee Enterprises 1 0 2 0 2.33

Sonoco currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Sonoco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonoco and Apogee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco $5.04 billion 0.95 $175.34 million $2.79 17.28 Apogee Enterprises $1.11 billion 1.07 $85.79 million $2.97 14.07

Sonoco has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Sonoco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The company's products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

