Contrasting ARC Document Solutions (ARC) and Its Competitors

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) is one of 82 public companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARC Document Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions -5.45% 4.45% 1.91% ARC Document Solutions Competitors -4.29% 4.08% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Document Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $394.58 million -$21.51 million -4.85 ARC Document Solutions Competitors $2.99 billion $137.80 million 12.08

ARC Document Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARC Document Solutions. ARC Document Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARC Document Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 2 0 1 2.67 ARC Document Solutions Competitors 349 1460 1766 56 2.42

ARC Document Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 102.85%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 5.62%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales. MPS is an onsite service where it installs a complete document solution platform in its customers’ offices and project sites. Its Offsite Services offering operates over 180 offsite service centers. AIM enables its customers to store information and intellectual property in a cloud-based and searchable digital archive. The Specialized Color Printing offering is focused on color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials. Its Web-Based Document Management Applications develop and offer tools to its customers.

