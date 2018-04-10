Contrasting BioTelemetry (BEAT) and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioTelemetry and Acadia Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry 1 0 6 0 2.71 Acadia Healthcare 0 5 10 0 2.67

BioTelemetry presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus target price of $43.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given BioTelemetry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Acadia Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares BioTelemetry and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry -5.56% 14.54% 8.08% Acadia Healthcare 6.92% 8.16% 3.15%

Volatility and Risk

BioTelemetry has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioTelemetry and Acadia Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry $286.78 million 3.71 -$15.95 million $0.97 33.51 Acadia Healthcare $2.84 billion 1.24 $199.83 million $2.30 17.37

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than BioTelemetry. Acadia Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioTelemetry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of BioTelemetry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acadia Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Acadia Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc., a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry service; and event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and pacemaker and international normalized ratio monitoring services to cardiologists and electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, including cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. This segment's centralized services comprise ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices that include event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors, as well as a wireless BGM system. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company is engaged in operating acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services. As of December 31, 2016, the U.S. Facilities segment included 208 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 8,500 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico, and the U.K. Facilities segment included 365 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 8,600 beds in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operated 573 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 17,100 beds in 39 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

