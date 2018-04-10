Contrasting BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Its Peers

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BJ’s Restaurants to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 4.34% 12.07% 4.45% BJ’s Restaurants Competitors 3.39% -3.68% 5.01%

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 3 0 2.22 BJ’s Restaurants Competitors 524 2627 2954 120 2.43

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.87%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants’ peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion $44.78 million 32.27 BJ’s Restaurants Competitors $1.91 billion $185.15 million 18.43

BJ’s Restaurants’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants peers beat BJ’s Restaurants on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

