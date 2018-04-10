Head-To-Head Contrast: DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) & Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 6 1 0 2.14 DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30

Enbridge currently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. DCP Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $34.94 billion 1.57 $2.21 billion $1.54 20.94 DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.60 $229.00 million $0.53 66.47

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream Partners. Enbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Enbridge pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and DCP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 6.56% 5.47% 1.97% DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86%

Volatility and Risk

Enbridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enbridge beats DCP Midstream Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment owns interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Green Power and Transmission segment operates renewable energy assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities; and transmission facilities in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada; and in Colorado, Texas, Indiana, and West Virginia, the United States. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; natural gas marketing services; and natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

DCP Midstream Partners Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

