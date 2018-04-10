Dell Technologies (DVMT) & Connection (CNXN) Critical Review

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) and Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dell Technologies and Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dell Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Connection has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Dell Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than Connection.

Volatility & Risk

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connection has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 23.17% 3.15% Connection 1.88% 10.65% 6.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dell Technologies and Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.71 -$3.73 billion $6.17 11.80 Connection $2.91 billion 0.25 $54.85 million $1.84 14.63

Connection has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Connection beats Dell Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

