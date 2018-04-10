Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is one of 52 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Diamond Hill Investment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 320 1702 2132 113 2.48

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Hill Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.43% 29.19% 21.13% Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 12.38% 28.06% 10.28%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million $49.98 million N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors $2.42 billion $277.86 million 14.51

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group peers beat Diamond Hill Investment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.