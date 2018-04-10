Comparing Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) and Hawkins (HWKN)

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS: MTLHY) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Hawkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A Hawkins 6.53% 7.94% 4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Chemical and Hawkins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawkins has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Hawkins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical $31.23 billion 0.45 $1.45 billion $4.82 9.72 Hawkins $483.59 million 0.74 $22.55 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitsubishi Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawkins beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities. It also provides engineering plastics, carbon fiber and composite materials, alumina fibers, functional moldings and composites, and fibers and textiles; lithium-ion battery materials, phosphors, and scintillators; ethylene glycols, chemical derivatives, and polyethylene gasoline tanks; coke, carbon black, synthetic rubber, and carbon materials; methyl methacrylate monomers, acrylic molding materials, and acrylic sheets; oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and electronics material gases; and air separation units. In addition, the company offers treatment agents for autoimmune diseases; therapeutic agents for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; vaccines, compact immunoanalyzers, capsules, diagnostic reagents and instruments, pharmaceutical equipment, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and self-health check services. Further, it provides computer peripheral and polymer processing products; and clinical testing and drug development, logistic and warehouse, and engineering and construction services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.