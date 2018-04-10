Contrasting Hospital Co. of America (HCA) & Quorum Health (QHC)

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE: HCA) and Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hospital Co. of America and Quorum Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospital Co. of America 2 5 15 0 2.59 Quorum Health 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hospital Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $105.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Quorum Health has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential downside of 60.38%. Given Hospital Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hospital Co. of America is more favorable than Quorum Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hospital Co. of America and Quorum Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospital Co. of America $47.65 billion 0.71 $2.22 billion $6.59 14.61 Quorum Health $2.07 billion 0.14 -$114.19 million ($1.30) -7.52

Hospital Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Quorum Health. Quorum Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hospital Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Hospital Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Quorum Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Hospital Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Quorum Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hospital Co. of America and Quorum Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospital Co. of America 4.89% -49.49% 7.21% Quorum Health -5.51% -34.01% -2.58%

Risk and Volatility

Hospital Co. of America has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quorum Health has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hospital Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quorum Health does not pay a dividend. Hospital Co. of America pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hospital Co. of America beats Quorum Health on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 179 hospitals and 120 freestanding surgery centers, and various other healthcare facilities in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of January 5, 2018, it owned or leased 31 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,000 licensed beds. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

