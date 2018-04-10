Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) & Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Thyssenkrupp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kumba Iron Ore pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thyssenkrupp -1.52% 4.19% 0.33% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thyssenkrupp and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kumba Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thyssenkrupp $45.79 billion 0.36 -$718.18 million $0.41 64.98 Kumba Iron Ore $3.49 billion 2.08 $928.82 million $0.62 12.13

Kumba Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thyssenkrupp. Kumba Iron Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and rest of Africa. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Capital (Proprietary) Limited.

