Comparing T. Rowe Price (TROW) & Moelis & Company (MC)

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T. Rowe Price and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price $4.79 billion 5.35 $1.50 billion $5.43 19.32 Moelis & Company $684.61 million 4.10 $29.40 million $2.29 22.25

T. Rowe Price has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. T. Rowe Price is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for T. Rowe Price and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price 1 6 3 0 2.20 Moelis & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75

T. Rowe Price presently has a consensus target price of $110.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given T. Rowe Price’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T. Rowe Price is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price 31.07% 25.30% 19.64% Moelis & Company 4.29% 47.12% 21.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of T. Rowe Price shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of T. Rowe Price shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

T. Rowe Price has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. T. Rowe Price pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

T. Rowe Price beats Moelis & Company on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Ríos, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

