Financial Comparison: National CineMedia (NCMI) and Its Competitors

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare National CineMedia to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National CineMedia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 4 2 0 2.14 National CineMedia Competitors 80 277 314 9 2.37

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.53%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.20%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.12% -55.42% 2.25% National CineMedia Competitors -12.75% -19.44% -6.29%

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 64.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million $2.50 million 13.60 National CineMedia Competitors $1.43 billion $307.88 million -5.87

National CineMedia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia competitors beat National CineMedia on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

