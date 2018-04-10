Head-To-Head Survey: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) & Its Competitors

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS: NTTYY) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nippon Telegraph and Telephone to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Competitors 603 1853 1936 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $100.13 billion $7.44 billion 14.13 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.77

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 7.41% 8.07% 4.45% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

