Contrasting PICO (PICO) and Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

PICO (NASDAQ: PICO) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PICO has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PICO does not pay a dividend. Seritage Growth Properties pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PICO and Seritage Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO $36.28 million 7.27 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $241.02 million 5.43 -$73.75 million $1.47 24.15

PICO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PICO and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50

Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than PICO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of PICO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PICO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PICO and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO 1.28% 1.75% 1.30% Seritage Growth Properties -30.60% -5.50% -2.69%

Summary

PICO beats Seritage Growth Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PICO Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experience for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

