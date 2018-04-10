Head-To-Head Comparison: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) versus Its Rivals

ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ReneSola to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola N/A N/A N/A ReneSola Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $929.84 million -$34.69 million -1.36 ReneSola Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 24.33

ReneSola’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReneSola and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00 ReneSola Competitors 1420 5529 10671 595 2.57

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ReneSola peers beat ReneSola on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd has a strategic partnership with Green City Energy AG to develop four solar parks in the south of France with a total installed capacity of 69 MW generating approximately 105 million kWh of solar power per year. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

