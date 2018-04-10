Comparing EOG Resources (EOG) and Rex Energy (REXX)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Rex Energy does not pay a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Rex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rex Energy has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Rex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 7 15 0 2.68 Rex Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $118.77, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Rex Energy has a consensus target price of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 285.20%. Given Rex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rex Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Rex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.04% 4.47% 2.21% Rex Energy -61.80% N/A -3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Rex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.21 billion 5.34 $2.58 billion $1.12 92.30 Rex Energy $139.02 million 0.05 -$176.71 million ($4.90) -0.16

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rex Energy. Rex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Rex Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated net proved reserves were over 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which over 1178 million barrels (MMBbl) were crude oil and condensate reserves, over 416 MMBbl were natural gas liquids reserves and over 3318 billion cubic feet, or 553 MMBoe, were natural gas reserves. Its operations are focused in the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. It has operations offshore Trinidad, in the United Kingdom East Irish Sea, in the China Sichuan Basin and in Canada.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities. In the Illinois Basin, the Company is focused on its developmental oil drilling on its properties. The Company owns an interest in approximately 1,820 oil and natural gas wells. The Company produces an average of over 195.8 net millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, composed of approximately 62.4% natural gas, over 9.5% oil and approximately 28.1% NGLs. In the Illinois Basin, the Company produces an average of approximately 1,998 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Including both developed and undeveloped acreage, the Company controls approximately 99,200 gross (over 79,700 net) acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

