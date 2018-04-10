Head-To-Head Review: First Majestic Silver (AG) and Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $440.81 million 12.98 $101.53 million $1.55 56.40 First Majestic Silver $252.29 million 4.16 -$53.27 million ($0.04) -158.50

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 7 7 0 2.50 First Majestic Silver 1 2 1 0 2.00

Royal Gold presently has a consensus price target of $95.59, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Royal Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Majestic Silver does not pay a dividend. Royal Gold pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 13.00% 4.31% 3.24% First Majestic Silver -21.12% -1.00% -0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

