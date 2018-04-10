Comparing Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and City (CHCO)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $102.70 million 3.96 $19.53 million $1.55 17.22 City $206.54 million 5.35 $54.31 million $3.94 17.94

City has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sierra Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 City 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. City has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 19.02% 9.87% 1.05% City 26.25% 12.40% 1.49%

Summary

City beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 39 full service branches, an online branch, a real estate industries center, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

