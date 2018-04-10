Critical Comparison: Spire (SR) & Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Spire (NYSE: SR) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Gas pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southwest Gas has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire and Southwest Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.74 billion 2.02 $161.60 million $3.56 20.46 Southwest Gas $2.55 billion 1.31 $193.84 million $3.62 19.18

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Southwest Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spire has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spire and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 2 2 3 0 2.14 Southwest Gas 0 3 0 0 2.00

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Southwest Gas has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Southwest Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 12.86% 8.91% 2.76% Southwest Gas 7.61% 10.00% 2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Spire on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

