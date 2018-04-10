TransDigm Group (TDG) versus Leidos (LDOS) Critical Comparison

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransDigm Group and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 Leidos 0 1 7 0 2.88

TransDigm Group currently has a consensus price target of $324.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Leidos has a consensus price target of $72.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than TransDigm Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 18.95% -27.70% 6.47% Leidos 3.60% 17.47% 6.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $3.50 billion 4.52 $596.88 million $12.01 25.25 Leidos $10.17 billion 0.96 $366.00 million $3.72 17.41

TransDigm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leidos. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransDigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TransDigm Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TransDigm Group does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Leidos on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

