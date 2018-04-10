HSBC Upgrades ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to “Buy”

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a GBX 238 ($3.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.39). HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 249 ($3.52) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($3.19) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.36 ($3.35).

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 204.30 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 2,842,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.10 ($4.93).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

