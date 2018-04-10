Convergys (CVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Convergys (NYSE:CVG) will post sales of $669.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Convergys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $670.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.47 million. Convergys posted sales of $727.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Convergys will report full-year sales of $669.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Convergys.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE CVG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 362,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,618. The company has a market cap of $2,070.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Convergys has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Convergys’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Convergys news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Convergys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Convergys by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Convergys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Convergys by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Convergys by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

