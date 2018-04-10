The Cooper Companies (COO) and The Competition Critical Analysis

The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Ophthalmic goods” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Cooper Companies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cooper Companies’ competitors have a beta of -0.16, meaning that their average stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Cooper Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies 7.83% 16.90% 10.11% The Cooper Companies Competitors 2.74% 7.31% 4.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Cooper Companies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies $2.14 billion $372.90 million 22.66 The Cooper Companies Competitors $3.49 billion $397.59 million 384.31

The Cooper Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Cooper Companies. The Cooper Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The Cooper Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. The Cooper Companies pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ophthalmic goods” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.3% and pay out 7.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Cooper Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies 0 7 6 0 2.46 The Cooper Companies Competitors 19 117 164 1 2.49

The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $264.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. As a group, “Ophthalmic goods” companies have a potential upside of 20.45%. Given The Cooper Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Cooper Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

The Cooper Companies competitors beat The Cooper Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women's health, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier screening, preimplantation genetic screening, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis used in IVF process; IVF medical devices, systems, and equipment; and PARAGARD, a non-hormonal, copper intrauterine device for birth control. Further, The Cooper Companies, Inc. offers its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name. The company markets its products through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

