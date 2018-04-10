Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Santander raised Copa from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS set a $121.00 price target on Copa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

CPA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 189,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Copa has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,186.18, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copa by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

