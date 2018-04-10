Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.23. 210,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,438. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

