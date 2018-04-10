Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Barbara White Buys 2,885 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White acquired 2,885 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $19,877.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,082.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 713,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,675. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 1,040.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Barbara White Buys 2,885 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/corbus-pharmaceuticals-holdings-inc-crbp-insider-buys-19877-65-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.