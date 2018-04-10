Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Position in Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) by 406.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.36% of Cardtronics worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 520,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cardtronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $7,509,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 390,825 shares of company stock worth $9,076,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cardtronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Cardtronics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-acquires-133800-shares-of-cardtronics-plc-catm-updated-updated.html.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.