Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 243,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,144,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $560.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14,144.05, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.44 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-boosts-holdings-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-updated-updated.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.