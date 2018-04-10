Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) Position Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4,025.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at $1,678,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 545.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 208.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $224.47, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) Position Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-decreases-position-in-maui-land-pineapple-co-mlp-updated.html.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts; Utilities, which includes the operations of its Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, including Kapalua Water Company, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.