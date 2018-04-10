Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.31% of Core Molding Technologies worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

CMT opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. It operates through manufacturing of SMC and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics segment.

