Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 223,729 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John D. Quisel sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $46,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,304 shares of company stock worth $2,425,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

