Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Stake in Midstates Petroleum (MPO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) by 3,844.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Midstates Petroleum worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Midstates Petroleum by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPO opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Midstates Petroleum has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.66, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million. Midstates Petroleum had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPO shares. ValuEngine lowered Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

