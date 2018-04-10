Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in K12 (LRN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in K12 (NYSE:LRN) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.49% of K12 worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in K12 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in K12 by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in K12 by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,639 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. K12 has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. K12 had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $106,732.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

