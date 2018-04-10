Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 29,871 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.07% of Evertec worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.70, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 78.61%. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 29,871 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-raises-position-in-evertec-inc-evtc-updated.html.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.