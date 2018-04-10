Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Visa (V)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,005,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,392. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Visa to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Visa (V)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cornerstone-investment-partners-llc-invests-3-60-million-in-visa-v-updated-updated-updated.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.