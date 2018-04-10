Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CorVel by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CorVel by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CorVel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $937.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

