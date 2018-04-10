Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $103,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $80,725.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,312,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.