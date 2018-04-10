UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,322 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:COTV) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cotiviti by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cotiviti by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cotiviti by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cotiviti in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cotiviti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,955,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $180,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $6,398,950. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COTV opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3,116.47, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

