Cott (NYSE:COT) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 491.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.09% of Cott worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cott by 5,415.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,993,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cott by 4,382.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,764,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 1,725,224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cott by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,199,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 877,149 shares in the last quarter. Adi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cott by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adi Capital Management LLC now owns 584,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cott in the fourth quarter worth about $11,662,000.

COT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 354,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,065.81, a PE ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.80. Cott has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $571.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cott will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COT. ValuEngine upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cott from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marni Morgan Poe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,850. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

