CounterPath (CPAH) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) has trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CounterPath earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.8166237627068 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

CPAH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,847. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.08.

In other CounterPath news, Director Steven Bruk acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,843.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 154,000 shares of company stock worth $603,630 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

