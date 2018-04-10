Visa (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

